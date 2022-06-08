Save Drought-Stressed Landscape Trees

Coast redwood trees

Many tree varieties are showing signs of stress, particularly trees that are not native to our valley. Coast redwoods are similar to “a fish out of water” in the San Joaquin Valley. Our Tulare/Kings Master Gardener Ornamental Tree Guide lists them as “Problematic Trees: Proceed with Caution or Do Not Plant” because planting in the valley is risky. Coastal redwoods prefer acid soils, cool temperatures and high humidity in summer (the opposite of valley climate). Extreme salt sensitivity causes brown leaves. Trees typically perform well for eight to 10 years; they require high amounts of summer irrigations; and they almost always show summer stress.

New studies by UC Berkeley Forest Experts show that even Redwoods in their native region (a narrow strip of coastal California from parts of Monterey County to the southwestern border of Oregon) are showing signs of distress due to the extensive drought. Several cities on the coast already use recycled water for landscape irrigation, but it usually has a higher salt content than well water, so they don’t use it on the redwoods. Redwoods locally can experience die back during the heat of summer but often rebound in winter. However, our winter temperatures have also been increasing, so the trees don’t completely rebound. Winter and spring rains, which are slightly acidic, not only provide distressed redwoods with moisture, but also help leach harmful salts away from the root zone.

Apply the above Strategic Tips to your redwoods. In addition, allow the branches to grow all the way to the ground to shade the roots. Redwoods lack a tap root and have a very wide network of fibrous surface feeder roots.

Oak trees

Even some of our valued oak trees are exhibiting effects from the drought. William Tietje, Natural Resource Specialist with UCANR suggests these three options: deep water, mulch, or do nothing.

“If the soil under your oak 12 to 18 inches down is dry and crumbly, then the oak is out of water. A deep watering will invigorate the drought-stressed tree,” says Tietje. Water with a low flow that percolates into the soil. Do this once or twice during the summer.

The best mulch is the oak’s natural leaf litter, but other plant-base mulches can be used. Cover the area under the tree canopy at least out to the drip line and keep mulch away from the trunk.

It may be best to do nothing if your tree appears healthy, with dense and green leaves in most of the canopy. Blue oak and valley oak are deciduous (drop their leaves in winter). Both can respond to drought by undergoing leaf browning and leaf fall as early as July. This is a natural, water conservation response. The tree is likely not dead and should be fine.

