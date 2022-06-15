What Plants Do

In the city:

Urban gardens and plantings help improve the local environment and public health.

Beds of plants reduce water run-off into storm drains.

Urban trees help reduce air pollution.

Planting native trees in the city help provide habitat for native birds and insects

Plants help pollinators:

Flowers attract bees, butterflies, birds and other pollinators. Need for pollinators is a whole other story–but suffice it to say they are important for human survival.

A mixture of types of plants, rather than a field of the same crop, encourages pollinator diversity. A good thing!

Trees provide materials and habitat for nesting birds.

Soil health:

Healthy soils are alive with plant roots, insects, and microscopic organisms

Plants hold the soil in place.

As plants decompose in soil, they naturally decompose and build new soil.

Plants are water filters:

As storm water runs off the streets and into gutters, it collects pathogens and pollutants. Plants help filter those out of the water.

Trees and other plants help reduce run-off from storms and help prevent erosion and mud slides after a fire.

Indoors (home, office, classroom, hospital, doctor’s office):

Plants indoors psychologically link us to nature. We feel more relaxed, less stressed. They are mood modifiers!

Plants remove carbon dioxide, both indoors and outdoors.

Plants are beneficial in so many ways. Besides giving us food and shelter, they help keep our air clean, our soil healthy, and our water unpolluted. They appeal to our senses indoors and outdoors.

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, June 18, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Visalia Farmer’s Market in the southwest parking lot of Sequoia Mall. They can also be contacted between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays to answer your questions at 559-684-3325, or visit their web site at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.