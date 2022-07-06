Keep Plants Alive Under Drought or Water Restrictions

We all should be on heightened alert about doing our share in conserving water in the home, the garden, and the community. We can survive the shortfall of water with minimum damage and discomfort, if we all pull together.

In the garden, plants that do not receive enough water will eventually show signs of water stress. Although plants vary in the amount of water they require for optimal growth and development, most exhibit characteristic symptoms when they are in need of water. If water-stressed plants are not watered at an early stage of water deficit, then irreversible damage will occur. To avoid loss of landscape plants, it is crucial to check plants regularly for symptoms of water stress, preferably during the afternoon when symptoms are most evident. Common symptoms include:

wilting or drooping leaves that do not return to normal by evening,

curled or chlorotic (yellow) leaves that may fold or drop, or foliage that becomes grayish and loses its green luster,

new leaves that are smaller than normal,

lawns that retain a footprint for several minutes.

Below are suggested methods to sustain various landscape plants during water restrictions and severe drought from UCCE Farm Advisors, Janet Hartin (San Bernardino County) and Ben Faber (Ventura County).

Ornamental trees

Most homeowners wisely choose to use whatever water is available to save their mature landscape trees. One or two deep irrigations several weeks apart in spring and summer will often keep these valued plants alive through summer, especially if roots are relatively deep. Although mature trees can often survive one season with only one or two deep waterings during the spring and summer, two seasons without enough water can result in severe drought stress and even death. Drought-stressed trees can be more prone to damage from diseases and insects.

Fruit and nut trees

Keeping fruit and nut trees alive during severe water shortages is also possible, although crop production will probably be greatly reduced or stop altogether. To produce a good crop, deciduous fruit and nut trees need adequate water in their root zones continuously from bloom until harvest. Citrus trees need adequate soil moisture during spring to set fruit and steady water in summer and fall to produce acceptable size, numbers, and quality of fruit. However, fruit and nut trees can be kept alive with a few early-season water applications, but they may not set much fruit.