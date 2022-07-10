The Official State Soil Is in Our Gardens

Did you know that there is a state soil, just like the state flower (the poppy) and the state animal (the bear)? Yes, the state soil of California is called “San Joaquin” soil and was officially designated so in 1997. The Central Valley has more than a million acres of “San Joaquin” soil. This is not surprising as our main export from the Valley is food and other agricultural products. But I am sure that the land appreciates being recognized for its importance to the welfare of California.

Soil (please do not call it dirt) is a complex world made up of organic matter like bugs and worms and decomposing plants, minerals of various sizes (more about that important feature later), air, and water. In this article I would like to talk about this vital part of the garden. I am taking some my information from the excellent book, “The Home Orchard” by C. Ingels, P. Geisel, and M. Norton, published by the University of California. It is highly recommended for people who have deciduous (meaning they lose their leaves in the fall) fruit and nut trees. It is one of the books used often by the Master Gardeners for information in educating the public and in their own orchards. I also refer gardeners to the Integrated Pest Management site ipm.ucanr.edu maintained by the University of California Agricultural and Natural Resources. This site is a cornucopia of information on all things gardening.

Soil profile

Soil is made up of layers called horizons, each with unique features that differ from the others. The top horizon is called the topsoil. This soil is usually dark and is made up of living things like bugs and worms, fungi and bacteria that coexist with plants and can most often assist them. It also contains decomposing organic matter that nourishes the plant. The topsoil is not very deep, several inches to a few feet, and hosts the majority of plant roots. Under the topsoil is the subsoil horizon which accumulates clay particles, minerals and salts that have leeched down. It has less organic matter and is host to the deeper roots of plants like trees. The lowest horizon is called the regolith and is made up of rocks and has little organic matter available. Roots are not found in this layer. So, in your gardening, unless there has been deep tilling or digging that has disrupted these horizons, the topsoil is what you have to work with.