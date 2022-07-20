Lawn Removal: Can’t Afford to Keep It… Can’t Afford to See It Go

I am text block. Click edit b

Sheet mulching is a way to apply a thick barrier over the lawn that will kill the grass, roots and all, over the course of 6-10 months. What remains is a ‘blank slate of mulched area’ that you can plant with whatever type of plants you like.

Prepare the site by scalping the lawn by weed eater or mowing at lowest setting.

Water lawn thoroughly.

Apply cardboard or 5-8 sheets of newspaper, overlapping each layer a hands width. Do not use glossy magazines or prints.

Spread mulch 5-6 inches thick on top. You can order mulch delivered or you can also get ‘free mulch’/ green waste by contacting local tree trimmers. Avoid walnut and eucalyptus as these allelopathic species inhibit plant growth. Water mulch thoroughly afterwards.

Wait 6-10 months (Cool season grasses will have a shorter time. For warm-season grasses be ready to dig out or use herbicide on surviving grass poking through)

Plant your new landscape into the mulch, cutting away cardboard as needed.

Pros: less physical method, area ready for planting, looks better earlier.

Cons: advanced planning needed, warm-season grasses take longer and tend to return more vigorously.

Rent a sod cutter: Sod cutters are available for rent at most home improvement stores as well as local equipment rental businesses. The sod cutter will remove lawn in strips that you can then easily remove by hand. They are easy to operate, although they also tend to be ungainly and jumpy, especially in hard soils.

Mark and/or remove obstacles, like sprinkler heads, utility boxes, and steppingstones. Grass under tree canopies will need to be removed by hand to avoid damaging surface roots.

Pros: removes a lot of lawn quickly, machine does the work.

Cons: upfront rental cost.

Herbicides, the scorched earth option: For many this might be the first thought that comes to mind. But spraying an entire lawn is discouraged as there are some potential downsides:

Increased exposure risk—As the area treated and the amount of herbicide used increases, so does your amount of health exposure risk.

Overspray and drift—This is more pronounced in hot or windy weather. Herbicide droplets are carried by wind or vaporized in the heat and are taken up by the surrounding plants. You may inadvertently kill plants you want to keep. This includes the line of shrub roses your neighbor is now asking you to replace.

Herbicides are better used in conjunction with the previous methods to kill off any grass that lingers, or if other noxious weeds are present. For example, if you covered your grass 6-10 months earlier with sheet mulch, you would be spraying or pulling anything that reappears before replanting.

Please read all herbicide labels. If you are removing all lawn and vegetation, then a non-selective ‘kills all that it touches’ type of herbicide will work. A grass selective herbicide such as ‘Grass Getter’ or ‘Grass B’ Gone’ is very helpful in killing unwanted grass in or near wanted vegetation. For example, if Bermuda grass is coming up inside your new or existing plantings you can use a grass selective herbicide to kill the grass and not your plant.

