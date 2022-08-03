Garden Tips for August

If your garden is less than three years old, don’t expect the plants to be tolerant of drought. They will continue to need extra TLC until their roots are established. Deep soaking and occasional extra sprinkles for a few plants is the best practice. If you live in a fire prone area, keep your plants watered so they will help slow down wildfires and reduce flying embers.

Add a minimum of three inches of mulch if you haven’t yet. Wood or rock mulch hold in water and regulate soil temperatures, making for healthier plants year-round. When first spreading mulch on dry soil, you may need to increase the irrigation for your plants for a day or two.

Spider mites love dusty plants. If you see these distinctly finely-webbed cobwebs, it’s time to hose off the plants. In gardens with drip irrigation, this is a big problem, because overhead sprinklers aren’t washing plants off. Follow your water district’s guidelines but go ahead and wash your plants off in the cool morning or after the sun has set.

Cut back and divide your iris if you haven’t already done so. Prune apricot, olive and oleanders, but avoid pruning so much you get sunburn on newer branches. Continue to deadhead roses and remove suckers and unwanted branches. Open rose bushes up to increase air circulation through the shrub. Continue to prune hedges. Keep your pruning tools clean and sanitized. Clean up fallen fruit. Support heavy, fruit-leaden tree branches. Remember to use mosquito dunks anywhere there will be standing water, even in plant trays, to avoid mosquito breeding.

This is a good summer to skip the fertilizer, especially high-nitrogen products. Let everything rest a little, including yourself, and let’s all keep our gardens healthy, but recognize they may not be the showcases they are in wetter years.

If you spray with post-emergent broad-spectrum herbicides, apply it when the temperature is about 85°F and when there is no breeze, to avoid phytotoxicity and vapor drift. Using a product with surfactant is important to improve penetration on toughened summer weeds. Towards the end of the month, you can start using a preemergent to impede germination of cool season weeds. If you have only a few weeds, hoe or dig them out instead of spraying, or investigate where the water supporting the weeds is coming from and make a change in your irrigation practices if you can.

Conserving: Will this finally be the year you stop watering that thirsty lawn? Switch to a better alternative like hybrid Bermuda or Val Verde Buffalo grass. Or reduce the size. Or replace the lawn with a low-water-use mixed planting or ground cover like Kurapia (a sterile Lippia nodiflora cultivar) or a mixed-planting of plants that support nature and are more interesting.