Water Conservation Tips for Home Gardens

Limit lawn areas. A lawn is almost always the single largest user of water in the home landscape. Many gardens have large expanses of turf that are never used but require considerable time, effort, and resources to maintain. Use turf only where it serves a purpose, such as in play or entertainment areas. Select water-efficient grass varieties, such a Bermuda, Zoysia, or buffalograss, which are suited to our local climate. Replace nonessential lawn areas with ground covers, mulches or permeable hardscapes such as decks, walkways, patios or dry creeks.

Put plants in the right places. Select low water use plants that are appropriate to our climate. Consider the use of California natives adapted to our climate zone. Most need regular watering until they are established, but will require less water thereafter. For ease of irrigation, group plants with similar microclimatic needs in the same watering zone.

Limit the use of ornamentals that require frequent irrigation and group them in areas where they can be watered together. Productive garden areas, such as vegetable beds and fruit orchards may also require larger amounts of water than the surrounding landscape. Plant low-water users farther away from the house or where irrigation may not be as readily available.

Irrigate efficiently. Water only as much as is necessary and adjust your irrigation schedule periodically—each month, ideally—to reflect seasonal changes in temperature, wind, humidity, and rainfall. Your irrigation system should be customized to provide only as much water as is needed for each grouping of plants.

Extreme differences in microclimate areas require distinctly different irrigation regimens and should be irrigated with separate valves or systems. Use an efficient watering system such as drip or soaker hoses to minimize water loss through evaporation or runoff.

Turf is best irrigated with sprinklers. Infrequent, deep watering encourages deeper root growth and results in plants with greater tolerance of fluctuations in soil moisture.

Check your irrigation system regularly for leaks, broken heads, faulty valves, and other malfunctions. Be sure that misdirected water is not running off onto driveways, sidewalks, or streets.