Garden Tips for September

According to folklore, “cool August nights means a hot September.” If that is true, we should have a cool, pleasant month ahead, since August nights were not what I would call cool. Just the shorter days should force temperatures a little lower. And that means fall planting is around the corner. To me, September is like April might be to people who live through blizzard-cold winters. A promise of a better season. A promise of weather changes. A promise of new beginnings in the garden.

Planting: Fall is the best season to plant almost everything in your ornamental garden. In our area we start our fall planting a week or so before the autumnal equinox on the 22nd. Trees, shrubs, perennials and ground covers all establish and grow best when planted in the fall rather than the spring. Do as much new planting as you can beginning this month and continuing until early December. The exceptions are avocados, citrus, cactus, and other frost-tender plants.

In the edible garden, September is a good month to plant the seedlings of broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower that you began last month. You can also start some more seedlings for succession planting. Why not make a little space to try some unusual vegetables like Tatsoi, Chijimisai, Rapini, Romanesco Italia or Orach? You can direct seed carrot, lettuce, parsley, green onions, peas, radish, chard and other greens, turnips, seed potatoes and flowers like calendula, alyssum, snapdragon and poppies.