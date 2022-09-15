Spend Some Time in the Garden

Our gardens change more than you would expect over the course of the day. There are many things to enjoy which you might be missing—some flowers only open with a certain amount of light, the bees might not be active visiting flowers until the morning is warmer. It’s an opportunity to see which flowers and plants the birds are using for food sources and shelter. Many birds primarily eat insects, and most need some worms for their young. Since they will help with pest control, it’s nice to plan a garden that’s inviting for our feathered friends.

Observing the plants at different times of day can detect problems while they are easier to remedy.

Check for pests in the early morning and as the evening cools

I found four tomato hornworms munching on the jalapeno peppers this summer. Apparently, this pest is not common in peppers, but there they were, eating leaves and sampling the developing peppers. I hand-picked them from the plants, but they certainly would have done more damage if I hadn’t discovered them. Hornworms hide out in the leaves after hatching from eggs laid on the underside of the leaves by the sphinx moth.

Another evening-night critter is the earwig. They are especially attracted to young seedlings and will chew the whole top off of the developing plant. They can be trapped by placing a short can, such as from tuna, out in the garden and fill it about halfway with any cooking oil. They will be trapped in the oil while investigating the can. Another method is a rolled up newspaper or small board dampened and left in the garden. In the morning the earwigs will be hiding underneath and can be shaken into a bucket of soapy water.

In the early morning, check rose buds for tobacco worms which will chew up the center of the bud, depriving you of a lovely bloom. The worms spend most of their time inside the bud, but a distorted bud with a tiny worm entry hole is their signature. Cut off the bud and dispose of it.

Check for hazards and potential pest issues near the house

As a safety measure, it’s wise to check for dead leaves piling up against the house. In addition to providing nesting places for mice, rats and insects, they can be a fire hazard. Also check for tree branches close to the house, which can cause damage to the roof and also provide access for critters and insects.

Check trees for broken branches, especially after a windy day. Look also at large trees for potentially hazardous limbs near walkways or your home. For a tree such as a Valley Oak, having it assessed by a certified arborist is wise. Tree stakes should provide support for a young tree, but still allow for some movement with the wind. The small stake in the nursery container should be removed when the tree is planted and replaced with a cushioned support system. On the Master Gardener web site, the section on trees demonstrates correct planting, staking and pruning of trees.