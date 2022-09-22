Beneficial Insects: Our Garden Helpers

Before you reach for that pesticide spray to do battle with a garden pest, consider the beneficial insects (defined as an insect that is valuable in the garden, performing pest control or pollination) living in your garden that thrive by consuming those pests. A pesticide sprayed over a plant will often kill both pests and beneficial insects. The pests may seem to be gone—until, without beneficial insects there to protect it, more pests attack your plant in a new infestation that’s often worse than the original problem.

The most recognizable beneficial insect is the lady beetle, commonly called ladybug. Lady beetles consume plant-eating insects such as aphids, immature whiteflies and scales. The Australian ladybeetle or vedalia beetle was imported to the U.S. and successfully reduced the threat of cottony-cushion scale in citrus orchards. Ladybugs are classified in a family of small beetles (Coccinellidae) and are commonly yellow, orange or scarlet with small black spots on their wing covers, and have black legs, head and antennae. Their strong coloring and distinctive spots are a warning to their predators. When threatened, the lady beetle secretes a toxic fluid from its joints, which gives them a bad taste. Scientists say there are over 200 different kinds of ladybeetles in California, with many being native to North America. One of the ladybug’s favorite foods is the aphid; just one ladybug can consume 50 aphids in a day. They lay their eggs on the underside of a plant leaf near an infestation of aphids, so the hatching larvae have food waiting for them. Ladybug larvae, which resemble a tiny black and orange alligator, can eat dozens of aphids in a day.

Another important beneficial insect is the hover fly, also known as the syrphid fly. The adults are important pollinators and the larvae can control 70-100% of an aphid population, if the larvae are sufficiently numerous. The hover fly name originates in their ability to fly much like a helicopter and hover.