Ants in My Plants

I have been trying to attract hummingbirds to my yard with some success. I now see one or two of them enjoying nectar from my hummingbird feeders almost daily. I make my own hummingbird food using a mixture of sugar and water, without the red food coloring, since it’s not really needed. I change the food about once a week so that the sugar water is fresh and bacteria-free.

One day, I noticed a black layer on top of the clear sugar water. As I got closer to the feeder, I saw a line of ants marching down a tree branch and right to the hummingbird feeder. My eye followed the trail of ants to the bottom of my crape myrtle tree. The dark layer on top of the sugary water was a very thick layer of dead ants.

I knew I didn’t want to spray the ants because it would contaminate the hummingbird food. Additionally, I limit my use of insecticides because I don’t want to kill insects indiscriminately. I know there are a few different kinds of ants: ones that eat sweets, ones that eat proteins, and some that eat both. These ants were definitely the kinds that eat sweets. I checked the Integrated Pest Management web site via tinyurl.com/4ypwp2fw, for a refresher on getting rid of ants.