Plant Bulbs Now for Spring Blooms

When in doubt, measure it out

Most packages of bulbs include instructions for depth of planting and include a handy paper ruler. Planting at the proper depth is important for bulb success. Consider clustering the same varieties of bulbs to give an effect to the landscape that is more attractive than planting single bulbs in straight lines or rows. The planting holes or trenches for the bulbs should be U-shaped. A tablespoon of bone meal or superphosphate mixture for each bulb placed in the planting hole will give added nutrients for the next year’s growth. The bulb should be placed in contact with the soil and amendments, and then watered thoroughly after the bulbs are covered with soil.

In a few weeks you will notice the leaves poking above the soil surface. In periods of extreme drought, like the one we are currently experiencing, it may be necessary to water the bulbs periodically during the growing and blooming period. Mulching the planting area will help conserve soil moisture. After blooming and again in the following spring, an application of a complete fertilizer or bulb food will encourage the next year’s blooms.

Planting spring bulbs in your garden is a gift that keeps on giving. These plants are not only beautiful, but also water efficient additions to your garden. With a little bit of planning and effort, you’ll be rewarded with the sight of new spring blooms year after year.

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Halloween Event at Tulare City Library. They can also be contacted between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays to answer your questions at 559-684-3325, or visit their web site at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.