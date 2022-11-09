Red Yucca: That grassy thing that isn’t a grass and blooms nice

We have all been there. You see an attractive-looking plant with reddish-pink flowers—what is it? Is it some kind of ornamental grass? No… not with showy red blooms like that. Well, it must be a succulent for it to be thriving amongst all that rock in the business drive-thrus. Actually, it’s a red yucca, or Hesperaloe parviflora, and has grown very popular in the Tulare-Kings Counties area as a backbone plant in a xeriscape or drought tolerant garden.

Hesperaloes are members of the Asparagaceae family of plants, and are sometimes referred to as false yuccas. This is because they retain some of the growth and cultural characteristics of yuccas, while having a shape and growth habit that more closely resembles that of an aloe or member of the grass family. They are native to the deserts of western Texas and northeastern Mexico.

In the landscape, red yuccas can be a welcome substitute for ornamental grasses, as they do not become invasive or spread, tend to do well with much less water once established, and have the added benefit of colorful blooms. You might find them in several low water use or xeriscape plantings surrounded by decorative rocks, boulders, and nonorganic ground coverings like decomposed granite.

Hesperaloe is well adapted to the extra heat retention that comes with all the weed reducing, low-maintenance-rock ground coverings out there. It can even thrive in hot patio pots where other plants burn out. Once well-established in the ground, they can do quite well with no additional irrigation. The WUCOLS database ccuh.ucdavis.edu lists them as a low water use plant for the San Joaquin valley. Sandy well-drained soils and full sun locations are best, as they are well adapted to hot arid summers in desert regions. Some shade is okay for them, although they will bloom less. Small abundant pink flowers on long stalks are common, although there are other cultivars available that have deep red or brilliant soft yellow flowers. Pollinators love to seek out these blooms in summer.