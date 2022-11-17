Keep your Rosemary tree away from heat sources. If you keep your topiary on your coffee table or in the middle of your dining room table, it will not be happy unless it receives the required amount of sunlight. Six hours of daily sunlight are necessary, and the sunlight must be bright enough to actually cast a shadow when you hold your hand in the sunbeam. You can take a chance and alternate locations, and allow the required sunlight every other day. Sunlight will determine life or death for your Rosemary topiary. These Christmas plants are usually small enough so that this moving routine can be handled easily.

Pretty decorations are not plant friendly. Make sure to remove them carefully, not bending or bruising the needles. If you like the decorations, and want to keep them, a possible solution would be to wire them to pipe-stems and then gently slip them into the middle of the bush. It is not recommended to use lights on these little trees, as the heat generated might dry out the needles.

Once the holidays are over, you may continue to keep your rosemary tree all year long. It will require regular pruning to keep its original shape. Just watch the plant growth and trim as necessary.

The look and fragrance of these lovely Rosemary Topiaries is irresistible. Take a chance, purchase one, and then follow these guidelines for a delightful indoor holiday plant.

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Luis Nursery in Visalia. You can also contact them at 559-684-3325, or visit their web site at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.

