Maintenance of Mature Salvias in the Water-Wise Garden

Six years ago, we decided to re-do our front yard by removing the lawn and replacing it with drought-tolerant and heat-loving plants. We consulted with a landscape designer, as I wanted my yard to have an English cottage style garden feel, not a desert landscape.

Our first step after the lawn removal, was to save the large shrubs (Nandina, Pineapple Guava, Razzleberry (Loropetalum “Razzleberri’) and trees (Crape Myrtle, Chaste, Desert Willow, Red Maple and Flowering Plum). These trees and shrubs provide the backbone of the garden. As we had considerable time and effort in planting and maintaining these plants over the years, saving them was a top priority.

Then we selected colorful, drought tolerant plants to spread among those trees and shrubs. Among the plants selected were Purple Hopseed Bush, Spirea, Lomandra and Artemesia. But my favorites by far are colorful, aromatic, butterfly and bee attracting Salvias, or sages.

Salvias are a large group of garden plants that includes annuals, perennials, and evergreen or deciduous shrubs. The genus Salvia (in the Lamiaceae—Mint Family) offers Central Valley gardeners one of the largest and most versatile groups of plants available for water-wise gardening. The name Salvia is derived from the Latin word salver, which means “to heal.” Salvias have been used for herbal and medicinal qualities since ancient times.

Flowering Salvias produce spikes of small, densely packed flowers atop aromatic foliage. These drought-tolerant beauties bloom from early spring to late summer in shades of blue, violet, red, pink, and white. There are varieties that grow in all conditions, from full sun to full shade. Plants grow 12 inches to 5 feet tall.

So, you may ask, what is my problem? My salvias are now well-established plants, and they bloom in full splendor through the spring and early summer. Bees and butterflies are abundant. But, in the hot summer months, these same plants look leggy with spent blooms on the end of stems. Do I prune? If so, when? How much? How about irrigation? These are drought tolerant plants. Does that mean they need no water, little water, more water as they grow? Time for some research. Here is what I found.