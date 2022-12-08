The Season for Poinsettias

After you have made your poinsettia selection, carefully take it home, securing your plant for the trip by bracing the container (rolling around the back seat or the trunk of a car has never been known to improve the health or appearance of poinsettias). Most poinsettia plants today are wrapped in sleeves to prevent breaking leaves and stems. When you get home, carefully remove the wrappers or plastic sleeves and water the plant thoroughly. The plant may have been sitting in a packing container or on the store shelf for days. The soil should feel moist, not sopping wet. Do not commit “poinsettia-cide” by letting the plants sit in water.

Next, select the perfect place in your home to display your poinsettias. Choose a place that has sufficient natural light that will help your plant to thrive. Six hours of bright, indirect light is recommended. Your goal is to keep the leaves and bracts attached to the poinsettia plant. To achieve this, avoid placing the poinsettias near heaters or radiators. Poinsettias are warm weather plants. They do not like drafts or being chilled to temperatures below 50°F. Even though many poinsettias are placed in plasticized foil wrappers, protect your furniture and flooring by using a waterproof container or plastic saucer to prevent moisture damage. Check the plants daily and water only when the soil feels dry to the touch. Those plasticized wrappers on the poinsettias will hold water; be sure to avoid overwatering your plants.

After the holiday season has passed, you can keep your poinsettia for the next season’s blooms. Try keeping them in the container in which they were sold. Poinsettias should be regularly watered and periodically fed with a balanced fertilizer, such as a 10-6-4 blend. Poinsettias are photo-period sensitive plants. This means that shorter day periods and reduced light will cause the plants to set colorful bracts and flowers. In October, when bud formation occurs, growers initiate bract coloring by depriving poinsettias of light for 14 hours per day over several weeks. At home, try putting your poinsettia s in a dark closet for 14 hours per day for two weeks. When the bracts begin to color, it’s time to let them out of the closet and wait for the bracts and flowers to mature. This should occur just in time to celebrate another Christmas season.

Here is one last tidbit about poinsettias to add to your knowledge base: the preferred pronunciation is “poin-set-ee-uh.” However, whether you call them a “poin-set-ee-uh” or a “point-set-uh,” they are equally beautiful and enjoyable. Happy holidays!