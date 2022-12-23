It’s Time to Prevent Peach Leaf Curl

Cold temperatures slow down many garden pest problems, but the season is also a key time for gardeners to take action to prevent certain pests from becoming problems next spring. One of the most important of these preventative practices is application of dormant treatments for peach leaf curl. It is particularly important where we live because of the abundance of commercial peach and nectarine orchards in our area.

Peach leaf curl affects the blossoms, fruit, leaves, and shoots of peaches, ornamental flowering peaches, and nectarines, and is one of the most common disease problems for backyard gardeners growing these trees.

Caused by the fungus Taphrina deformans, peach leaf curl is a very serious disease. Its most distinctive symptom is distortion, thickening, and reddening of foliage as trees leaf out in the spring. Leaf symptoms appear about two weeks after leaves emerge from buds. The fungus grows between leaf cells and stimulates them to divide and grow larger than normal, causing swelling and distortion of the leaf. Red plant pigments accumulate in the distorted cells. Damaged leaves often die and fall off tree but will be replaced with new, usually healthy leaves once the weather turns dry and warmer. A leaf curl infection that continues untreated over several years will contribute to a tree’s decline and reduce fruit production substantially.

To prevent peach leaf curl, peach and nectarine trees must be treated with preventive fungicides during the dormant season. The best time is after leaves have fallen, usually in late November or December. During a wet winter, a second application can be made just before buds swell. If the November/December treatment wasn’t made, it can be applied in January or February as buds begin to expand.