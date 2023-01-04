Winter Care to Reduce Rose Pests and Diseases

Winter rose pruning should be done in December or January and be completed before Feb. 14.

If winter rose pruning is done too early in the Fall, it stimulates new growth in the still warm days and this tender growth can be damaged by a frost in December. If significant pruning is done after mid February, it forces the plant to produce this year’s growth twice, stunting the plant.

Rose pruning involves science and artistry to create beautiful blooms the following spring.

The basic steps of rose pruning are outlined in Ten Steps to Beautiful Roses on the Master Gardener web site. Included are pictures of correct pruning cuts and guidelines to promote strong canes and shaping the plant to promote health and vigor. You will feel more confident pruning the roses in your own garden after reading the materials available, in addition to attending a rose pruning demonstration. Bring your gloves and clippers to work with the Master Gardeners and you will develop your skills at pruning. Rose bushes don’t grow in “by the book” shapes and are affected by various environmental stresses. When the Master Gardeners do pruning on the roses at the demonstration gardens, we frequently ask each other for opinions on pruning a particular plant. We hold the public pruning demonstrations to give you an opportunity to ask us questions.

What types of insects and diseases can be reduced by winter rose pruning?

Some insects use the rose cane as protection from cold and birds. The flathead borer beetle lays eggs on stressed plants, such as those with sunburn or disease wounds. The raspberry horntail is a wasp-like insect whose larvae caterpillars develop within the rose cane. When rose pruning, cut off all the infested canes, which will be brown and or hollow, until healthy tissue is reached.

Leaf beetles, some aphids and leafhoppers may overwinter as eggs, larvae or adults burrowing into the soil and leaf litter or hiding under leaves on the plant. Clearing away the debris at the base of the plant and removing all leaves from the plant eliminates their hiding places. Caterpillars and scale insects create a protective cocoon against the rose cane. Cocoons can be manually removed or washed off the cane with a strong stream of water. Application of horticultural oil after pruning will also reduce these insects.