The Basics of Container Gardening

Containers can change the entire look of a landscape by providing instant color anywhere, anytime. Even when there is ample room to garden in the ground, well-placed containers can provide easy-to-achieve seasonal changes. But, a good looking, well-maintained and long-lasting container doesn’t just happen. When a few basic principles are applied, even first-time gardeners can create and maintain attention-grabbing containers.

The first thing to consider when planning a container garden is location. Container gardens can be placed in any size location from a small apartment patio to a large backyard landscape. The size of your space will influence the size and number of containers. Large containers do not fit well in a small space, and vice versa. Plant selection will be determined by sun exposure in your chosen location. Containers in full sun are best suited for sun-loving plants and vegetables. Drought tolerant and California native plants work well in our area. For containers that will be indoors or in shaded areas outside, consider plants that can tolerate low to medium levels of light. Plant specifics are found on plant labels.

The importance of the physical container holding the plants is often overlooked. Containers come in a multitude of shapes, sizes, and materials. When it comes to choosing a container, a few things need to be considered. Plastic containers are easy to find, often inexpensive, and come is a variety of shapes and colors. But they can easily chip and crack, do not hold up well to being moved, and can tip over. Terra cotta, ceramic, and concrete containers come in lots of sizes, colors and styles, but are very heavy and difficult to move once planted. If you want to be a little more creative and add some fun to your garden, anything that will hold soil and allow drainage can be used as a container. Some ideas are old garden buckets, cooking pots, wine barrels, and even old boots.

One of the most important features of a container is its size. Small, tight spaces need smaller-sized containers, while large spaces often need a larger container to make a visual impact. Large containers can hold bigger plants, like shrubs or dwarf trees. Larger plants and/or more plants need more rooting space, and therefore will require a larger container. Drainage holes are found at or near the bottom of a container. Most landscape plants need adequate drainage, as standing water can cause disease and lead to plant death. Therefore, any excess water needs a place to drain. If your container does not have holes, drill ½-inch holes spaced 2 inches apart.

The proper potting mixture or soil must be used when creating container gardens. Topsoil or ordinary garden soil compacts too easily and can limit the amount of water and air reaching the roots of your plants. Potting soil is specially designed for use in containers, and will not compact the way garden soil does. Additionally, it tends to be lighter, making containers easier to move. Garden centers have many different types of potting mixtures suitable for the plants you are using.