What Grows in Grandma’s (or Grandpa’s) Garden?

Whether you have grandchildren, children, or just your own sense of adventure, there are many attention-getting plants that will draw people into your garden and make it an exciting place to visit.

You will be doing children a big favor if you can attract them to the out of doors. According to Richard Louv in his best-selling book Last Child in the Woods, “Our children are the first generation to be raised without meaningful contact with the natural world.” Citing the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) he says that, “The childhood link between outdoor activity and physical health is clear.” After the last several years of quarantines and isolation, we all know that for both physical and mental health it is important to step away from the TV or computer and take in some fresh air and the beauty of our surroundings. And this can be done in the safety and comfort of your own yard.