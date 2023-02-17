Plumbago: One Common Name for Two Different Plants

Ceretostigmata minus is grown in China in hot environments. It is deciduous rather than evergreen. It is a small shrub, growing to be about 2 feet tall.

Plant Plumbago in the spring after the possibility of frost has passed. Buy in the nursery as a transplant, or it can be grown from seed or stem or root cuttings. If grown from seed, start it early indoors so the seedling is ready to be set outdoors in the spring. Always wear gloves when handling the plumbago. It produces a toxic chemical that can cause contact dermatitis on your skin if it gets on it. The fruit is poisonous to pets so plant it in an area where pets can’t get to it. You can train the plumbago to climb a trellis or train it to grow as a shrub. Water deeply in well-draining soil about twice a month after they are established.

There are two types of plumbago that could be grown in the San Joaquin Valley. One is a shrub or vine and the other is a ground cover. The plant is easy to maintain once it is estab lished and produces a pretty blue flower for most or all of the summer. It does well in sun or partial shade and is drought tolerant. The fact that it produces a toxic chemical makes me a little hesitant to recommend it to someone with pets. But in an area that pets can’t get to, it would be a lovely addition to the home landscape.

Plumbago is a low-maintenance, deer-resistant, and drought-tolerant plant that should thrive and spread easily once it is established.

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 to 11 a.m. at Visalia’s Farmer’s Market in Sequoia Mall’s southwest parking lot. You can also contact them at 559-684-3325, or visit their web site at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.

