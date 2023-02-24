Growing Blueberries

To plant blueberries, gently remove the plant from the grower’s pot and lightly roughen up the outside surface of the root ball. Set the top soil line of the plant about 1-2 inches higher than the existing ground to allow for settling and the application of mulch. Mound the soil up along the sides of exposed root mass. Firm soil around roots and water well. Blueberries do best with 2 to 4 inches of mulch over the roots to conserve moisture, prevent weeds and add organic matter. Mulch can consist of bark, pine needles, acid compost, or sawdust. All will work well.

It will take at least three years for a blueberry plant to become established and healthy. (That’s my problem! My plants are only one year old!) Remove all blossoms as they appear in the first two years. Prune off any diseased and damaged wood during the first dormant season. After their second year, blueberries should be pruned annually. Blueberry plants have a naturally bushy form, but limit the number of branches to the age of the plant, up to a maximum of 6 to 8 branches for old bushes. Yearly, remove 1 to 2 branches so that no branch is over four to six years old. Prune out suckers and weak wood, especially from the top of the plant.

Blueberries like acid fertilizers such as Rhododendron/Azalea/Camellia formulations. For newly planted stock, use 2 tablespoons per plant of 10-20-10 (or similar fertilizer), in late spring or once plants are established. In subsequent years, apply 3–5 tablespoons per plant in early spring and again in late spring, and always water after fertilizing.

Now I know I need to wait a few more years for my plants to be productive. In the meantime, I will water, fertilize, prune, and dream of fresh blueberries on ice cream.

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 to 11 a.m. at Visalia’s Farmer’s Market in Sequoia Mall’s southwest parking lot. You can also contact them at 559-684-3325, or visit their web site at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.