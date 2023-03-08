Composting: How to Beef Up on Organic Matter

Here’s the plan for a simple, manageable compost pile, that won’t eat up all of your time or your yard.

1.) Find a sunny out of the way area in your yard that is at least 3’ x 6’ in size and divide it into two 3’ x 3’ areas. On one side you create the compost pile and have room to turn it to the other side. Or use 2 bins at least 3’x3’x3’. These can be purchased or homemade and should have removable slats in front to make it easier to work with. Place your bins in a sunny location near a hose.

2.) Collect a large amount of brown and green material. Green materials are anything moist and succulent like grass, plant clippings or food scraps (coffee grounds are okay but avoid meats, fats, and grease). Brown materials are dried leaves, dead plants, prunings—anything brown and dry, even shredded paper.

3.) Material will compost best if it is just a few inches in size. You can do this by cutting it up by hand, putting it through a chipper shredder, running over it with a lawnmower or placing it in a trash can and using a weed whacker.

4.) Layer a few inches of green materials into your bin, then a few inches of brown. You need an equal amount of each. Wet with a hose as you go to achieve the consistency of a wrung out sponge. The pile needs to be 3’x3’x3’ to reach the temperature recommended. Cover the top of your pile with a piece of plastic to help keep the heat in.

5.) Turn your pile into the empty space or bin with a compost fork as often as possible. Only the center of the pile gets really hot, so turning brings more new materials into the center and also allows you to add water as needed. This step really affects how soon your compost will be ready. If you turn the pile once a week, you’ll have compost in about 3 months. If you turn it every day, you can have compost in 3 weeks!