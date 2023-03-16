What Is an Artichoke?

Water consistently. Artichokes love water. They need it to produce tender buds. As a thistle, the plant has deep roots. Water deeply 1 to 3 times a week, depending on the weather. Drip irrigation using drip emitters or in-line drip tubing works well to provide adequate water. Extremely hot summers can cause artichoke buds to open quickly into flowers. Mulching around each plant helps reduce soil temperatures and water evaporation.

Apply fertilizer. Taking the time to properly fertilize your artichoke bed gives your plants the essential nutrients for a well-established start. Apply a balanced vegetable plant food throughout the growing season for healthy plants and high yields.

Harvest. The center artichoke bud matures the fastest and grows the largest (3-4 inches in diameter). After harvesting the center bud, the plant will produce side shoots with small buds 1 to 3 inches in diameter. These side buds are extremely tender and flavorful. When harvesting artichokes, all you need is a utility knife to cut the stem approximately 1 to 3 inches from the base of the bud.

Prune. Once the plant stops producing buds in the fall, prune the plants to prepare for over-wintering and next spring’s growth. Simply cut the artichoke stem back to a few inches above the ground. A thick mulch of organic material will help to protect the plants from cold weather.

Divide mature plants. Artichokes are generally considered 5-year plants. Each plant produces off-shoots that begin to crowd the parent plant. To maintain a healthy artichoke garden, carefully divide your artichoke plants every few years.

Artichokes aren’t just a tasty vegetable that’s delicious when dipped in butter. Artichokes are an interesting and unusual-looking plant when used in the landscape. If not harvested, the artichoke will develop into a large, light purple flower that looks like a thistle. The artichoke plant can be planted in a mass planting, or used here and there in your landscape to provide an interesting texture and color contrast.

To view masses of artichokes growing throughout the seasons, visit the Woodlake Botanical Garden, 577 E. Naranjo Blvd. (for hours of operation, check facebook.com/WoodlakeBotanicalGardens). You will be amazed by the size and number of artichokes planted there.

For more information about growing artichokes go to the UC Davis Vegetable Research and Information Center website vric.ucdavis.edu/veg_info_crop/artichoke.htm.

Enjoy your new adventure into the world of artichokes!

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, March 18, 8 to 11 a.m. at Visalia’s Farmer’s Market in Sequoia Mall’s southwest parking lot. You can also contact them at 559-684-3325, or visit their web site at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.