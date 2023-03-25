Spring Curb Appeal, Central Valley Style

Many neighbors share a lawn between driveways that might be better suited to a row of small shrubs or a small picket fence to screen the parked cars. Consider removing a swath of lawn and replacing it with a different ground cover. These alternatives would reduce mowing, noise, and water usage. Add some stepping stones or a dry creek bed. All these ideas will cut down on your work in the yard and add to curb appeal.

Is your landscape overgrown, overcrowded with plants? Can’t see out of your house because your bushes are too tall? Can’t walk down the pathway because your shrubs are overgrown? Can’t find the sprinklers because plants have taken over? I think you get the hint. It’s time to remove the clutter. Don’t be afraid to pull out some plants, clear an area and start over.

Design creates appeal: Planted areas don’t have to be big to have a dramatic effect. Start with the shape of the lawn and flower beds. Most of us have square or rectangular back yards with a square concrete patio and a cedar fence to serve as a backdrop. One simple remedy is to add a gentle curve to each planted area. This keeps the eye moving and looking for more.

Plant selection: Remember we live in a Mediterranean Climate. We have hot, dry summers and cool, damp winters. Visit your nursery and choose plants adapted to this climate. Visit WUCOLS (Water Use Classification Of Landscape Species) ccuh.ucdavis.edu/wucols to find plants based on their water usage. Select “Plant Search Database” then on the next page in the drop-down box for “City/Region” select “Region 2” and the closest match to your area (Visalia is not listed, but Clovis, Kingsburg, and Selma are).

Planting in groups at appropriate spacings creates waves of color and interest with less garden maintenance. Before purchasing, create mini vignettes of your plants at the nursery and talk over your ideas.

Keep it simple: Gardening Central Valley Style leads to beautiful gardens with less work. Adopting regionally appropriate gardening techniques saves time, energy, and resources, and reduces air and noise pollution from power equipment and water contamination from garden chemicals. Let’s spring into sustainable landscaping!

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, March 25, 8 to 11 a.m. at Visalia’s Farmer’s Market in Sequoia Mall’s southwest parking lot. You can also contact them at 559-684-3325, or visit their web site at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.