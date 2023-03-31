Gardening When It Rains

Most plants do not like to have their roots in water. Trees and plants in general benefit from the rain washing dust off their leaves, in addition to the healthy irrigation. The pore spaces in soil normally provide air in addition to water for healthy roots and beneficial soil organisms. Plant roots need oxygen to survive, and sitting in pooled water for a length of time can kill the plant. They can also develop fungal root diseases if there is standing water and mud at the soil line around the base of the plant. Note where this occurs and provide drainage of the excess water away from the plant. Also check container plants and saucers under plants for standing water.

Plan for the future to divert water from gutters and other runoff into areas of the garden where it can soak in using dry creek beds. On the Master Gardener web site, there is a newspaper article on developing a dry creek bed in your garden. There are also online resources for developing a “rain garden” to collect water in wet seasons and safely soak in to replenish the ground water. The search for ucanr.edu/sites/raingardens will provide steps to develop a rain garden and suggested plants to conserve water and prevent topsoil loss.

If you have areas of pooled water, taking a picture with props such as a ruler or yardstick for depth and to mark the borders of the water can be valuable in your plan for correcting the problem. A French drain system diverts water away from where it can do harm, such as near the house foundation. Another reason to provide a route for rain runoff is the risk of chemicals which were applied to lawn areas collecting in puddles or diverting into creeks and streams. Some chemicals are toxic to animals or aquatic life.

Check for broken tree limbs, as water-soaked branches are more prone to breakage in the wind. A large broken limb leaves an open wound in the bark, and the moisture from rain can leave an opening for disease. Cutting off the jagged edges and leaving a clean pruning cut is better for the tree.