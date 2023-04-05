Garden Tips for April

And then there are weeds. Remove as many as you can, or at least prevent weeds from going to seed by chopping off the tops. Hand pulling weeds with a favorite beverage nearby can be great garden therapy.

Monitor and set baits for ants, which especially like spurge and spotted spurge. Remember to change the ingredients (which is different from the brand name) of your ant baits every few months.

Conserving: A healthy garden is an active one. Tolerate some caterpillar damage on ornamental healthy plants to support moths and butterflies. Consider sharing the garden with insects of all sorts. Determine a management threshold for common pests so you don’t feel pressured to eliminate all insects, all weeds. You can have a healthy, vibrant, food and flower-producing garden even with a few pests. Healthy insects means healthy food for birds. Train yourself to practice Integrated Pest Management (IPM). The first guideline is Least Toxic First. Conservation doesn’t mean you give in/give up, never spray again. It means being educated on what method to use and when. Don’t get discouraged if you’re a new gardener. Gardening is a partnership between humans, insects, birds, weather, plants, mammals, and soil micro-organisms. Did you think you were gardening alone? Master Gardeners are also here to help, as is the entire UC IPM program online backed up by hundreds of researchers.

As always, conservation means irrigating the landscape and edible garden efficiently even in a non-drought year. Look for leaks and repair them. Adjust irrigation controllers. Avoid run off and over watering. Consider adding a rain garden or simple swale to keep storm water on your property. Even urban gardens can have a small retention basin.

Enjoy the month of sunshine, vigorous garden life and, yes, even a few storms.

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, April 8, 8 to 11 a.m. at Visalia’s Farmer’s Market in Sequoia Mall’s southwest parking lot. You can also contact them at 559-684-3325, or visit their web site at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.