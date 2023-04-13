Honeydew-Producing Insects in the Garden

Identification of the insect producing the honeydew

Some honeydew producing insects are primarily a nuisance, such as aphids; and some can cause the death of a mature citrus tree, as can occur with the Asian citrus psyllid.

Aphids are most fond of young succulent growth such as occurs in the spring. They can invade in a crowd and look alarming swarming an early rosebud. They are soft bodied insects and can be dislodged from the plant with a strong stream of water early in the day. Their numbers on the plant will attract the attention of beneficial insects such as the lady beetle and syrphid fly. The larvae of both these insects are major consumers of aphids. Ants have been seen “farming” aphids, by driving off beneficial insects and actually relocating aphid eggs.

Cottony cushion scale is notable as a white, cottony egg sac attached to an orangish brown insect. The egg sac contains 600-800 red eggs, which hatch into crawlers. They will shed their outer skin and leave white cottony molting skin. The crawlers and nymph stages are found on the leaves until the third-instar, then they move to branches. Cottony cushion scale has two to three generations a year, with faster life cycles in warm weather. Because the scales suck phloem sap from the leaves, twigs, branches and trunk, it can result in leaf loss and dieback of small branches.

Mealybugs are tiny (1⁄ 20 –1⁄ 5 inch long) and covered with a whitish mealy or cottony wax. They can be found on branches, twigs or leaves where the foliage touches, with groups forming a white cottony mass. They can slow plant growth and cause early leaf or fruit drop and twig dieback. This can cause plant decline or overwhelm a young plant.

Asian citrus psyllids are vectors of the disease huanglongbing (HLB). When the insect feeds on the leaves of an infected tree, then flies to another tree, it transmits the disease while sucking the sap from its leaves. The insect is a tiny, mottled brown and similar in size to an aphid. The disease is a serious threat to all citrus—orange, grapefruit, lemons and mandarin, in addition to related ornamental plants such as Indian curry leaf, box orange and orange jasmine. The insect lays eggs in the folds of new leaves, and the nymphs feed on soft leaves, stems and flowers. The nymphs excrete honeydew and a waxy curly tube to clear the sugars from its body. These waxy tubes are unique to this insect and help to identify it.