A Beginner’s Guide to Starting a Garden

Concentrate on making your first garden as easy to care for as possible. Decide whether you want a square, rectangle or a free-form plot. Start small so you will be less likely to be overwhelmed. The most common reason people abandon a garden is being overly ambitious and creating too big a garden. Make your garden smaller than you think you can handle, so you don’t have trouble keeping up with the weeding, mulching, watering, plant tending, and picking your veggies or flowers. Add to your garden over time, increasing it just enough so you don’t begrudge the time or energy spent on its care. Done in stages, your garden will grow to suit your needs without becoming too much to handle.

Let’s look at some key guidelines for starting a new garden.

The first thing to consider is the area in which you want to garden. It should receive 6-8 hours of direct sunlight, and it is better to have afternoon shade rather than morning shade and full afternoon sun. The area will have to be cleared of existing vegetation. One way to do this is by completely covering it with cardboard or newspaper, then topping it with a thick layer of mulch for several weeks to smother grasses and weeds. Eventually it all breaks down and you are left with lovely topsoil, but you have to wait 6 to 8 weeks before you can start planting.