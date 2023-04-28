Growing Avocados in the San Joaquin Valley

Spring is the most favorable planting time of the year. Choose a southwest location because of the heat and light exposure and the warmth of the soil, but be aware of this additional challenge. The avocado is the most salt-sensitive crop in the world! In the valley, we have plenty of alkaline soils with high salts, especially when rainfall is limited or non-existent as in drought years.

When planting avocado trees, be aware that the roots are very fragile and care must be taken not to damage the root ball. They are naturally shallow-rooted with the majority of the roots in the top 6 inches of the soil and the roots extending far from the trunk. They require good drainage and will benefit from a thick layer of mulch to protect the roots and improve aeration.

At planting, a small tree will require about 2 to 5 gallons (or 2 to 5 inches) per week. In order to keep the root ball of the tree from drying out, the newly planted tree will need to be watered 2 or 3 times a week. As the tree grows and the roots grow out from the trunk, you will want to irrigate every 7 to 10 days during the middle of summer. But check the soil with your finger before watering to determine whether there is adequate moisture before you water again.

Mature trees need about 20 gallons of water per day in the spring and summer.

Unlike most fruits, avocados are not edible when they are first picked from the tree. Maturity is not synonymous with ripeness. To determine whether the fruit is mature and ready for harvest, bring in one avocado and place it on the kitchen counter. If it softens without shriveling, it is ready to be picked. Another test is to cut a fruit open. If the husk covering the pit inside the fruit is brown and papery, the fruit is ready to harvest. Only after a stem is severed will fruit begin ripening. The fruit not ripening on the tree provides an advantage for the home gardener because the mature fruit can be stored on the tree for a few months. You can pick a few avocados at a time. Let them ripen and enjoy their flavor over an extended period.

For additional information on care, planting, varieties, pest and disease control the following websites are valuable resources: www.ucavo.ucr.edu; tinyurl.com/2k2cufn9; or tinyurl.com/383an29r.

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ace Plant Clinic, 2230 W. Walnut in Visalia. You can also contact them at 559-684-3325, or visit their web site at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.

This column is not a news article but the gardening advice and opinion of the writer, and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.