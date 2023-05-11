I have long been familiar with the Bird of Paradise plant. It has an interesting and unusual orange or yellow and blue flower that resembles a bird. It grows in warm climates. But I have recently become aware of other plants that have the same common name. That can lead to some confusion, which is why it is always a good idea to become somewhat familiar with the scientific name of plants you are interested in.

The Red Bird of Paradise flower does not look like a bird. Caesalpinia pulcherrima is the scientific name. (It’s no wonder they call it the red bird of paradise! Who could remember or pronounce that scientific name? I suggest you write it down before going to a nursery!)

The Red Bird of Paradise is a thorny evergreen shrub that can grow in zones 9-11. It is a member of the pea family. It is a native to the tropics or subtropics, although its exact origin is unknown because it is so widely cultivated. It is primarily a desert dweller. It will lose its leaves if the temperatures get below freezing, but they will likely grow back in the spring. Considered a winter-dormant plant, it blooms repeatedly in the spring and into the early fall with strikingly-bright red-orange flowers that resemble clustered azalea flowers.