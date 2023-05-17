Daylilies are not true lilies, but it’s true that their flowers rarely last longer than 24 hours after opening. The good news is that each flower stalk (properly called a spath) consists of several blooms and each plant generates many spaths per season, so the colorful beauty of the daylily is not as fleeting as it sounds.

The typical daylily plant is described as fans of upright, strappy leaves arising from clusters of thickened roots with lily-like flowers born on leafless branched stems that rise above the foliage in late spring to early summer. For hundreds of years the color palette of daylilies was limited to yellows, oranges, and russet shades, despite more than 15 species in the Hemerocallis genus. Classics are the lemon lily (H. lilioasphodelus) with a distinctive lemon aroma, and the common orange daylily (H. fulva ‘Europa’).

Over centuries, plant breeders transformed the daylily’s appearance: changing flower color, shape, size, and plant habit. In the 1980s came the ‘tetraploid revolution’ which produced plants with double the number of chromosomes adding more vigor and further improvement of daylily characteristics. Blooms are larger and more intensely colored, flower stalks are sturdier, and both flower and foliage have more substance. These changes made the daylily more reliable in different climates and more desirable to gardeners. Today, the hub of breeding activity is in the United States, where thousands of enthusiasts collect hybrid daylilies with a passion.