A Different Kind of Bee

The bee does not feed on the leaves, only pollen, so the leaf cuts are cosmetic: The leafcutter bee always makes very neat circular cuts in the border of the leaf. If the leaf has jagged or ripped edges, this is another insect and bears research.

The bees can be kept from susceptible plants with floating row cover in late summer when they are most active. When pruning roses, sealing the exposed pith in the center of the cane with white glue reduces nesting in rose canes.

How can you help the leafcutter bees?: Add a diverse selection of flowering native plants to your garden which provides nectar and pollen sources for the bees and their young. Avoid spraying pesticides or insecticides in the morning when native bees are most active. A resident population of native bees can be maintained by growing sunflowers, blueberries and other of their favorite crops every year. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/w5acn7v8.

A log drilled with 1 cm sized holes or bundles of hollow canes provide bee condos. Avoid using any wood with varnish, preservatives or chemicals. The Xerces Society, a nonprofit insect preservation group, has other suggestions for maintaining a habitat for native bees.

We need good pollinators, so some missing leaf pieces are a small price to pay to keep these industrious and helpful bees around.

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, May 27, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at “Go Native” at Kaweah Oaks Preserve, 29979 Rd. 182 in Exeter. You can also contact them at 559-684-3325, or visit their web site at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.

