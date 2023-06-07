Lantanas for vibrant yards and gardens

WUCOLS, ccuh.ucdavis.edu/wucols, lists most lantana hybrids as low water users in our area. While established plants are drought tolerant, they stage the best show when they receive roughly one inch of water per week, or when the top of the soil is dry. Plant lantanas where they can bask in full sun. Fertilizer is usually not necessary.

If your plant becomes too large for its area, you may prune it back during winter. Otherwise, only an occasional snip here and there is needed to keep plants in check all season long! After planting, watch the butterflies come to visit the flowers.

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Luis Nursery Plant Clinic, 139 S. Mariposa Ave. in Visalia; or from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Berry Festival at Woodlake Botanical Garden, 577 E. Naranjo Blvd. in Woodlake. You can also contact them at 559-684-3325, or visit their web site at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.

This column is not a news article but the gardening advice and opinion of the writer, and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.