Sunflowers Are Easy to Grow for Cut Flowers

Harvest: Sunflowers are a compound flower, which means they are actually made up of several smaller complete flowers with individual stamens and pistils (male and female flower parts). The center sunflower face is made up of disk flowers in a compact arrangement while each outside large petal is a single ray flower.

Cut the sunflower once 3-4 ray flowers or more have opened out of the center of a new flower, placing it immediately in water. You can wait until the flower has opened more, but the longer the time the ray flowers are exposed outside, the greater the possibility of being munched on by garden insects. Tight sunflowers may need a day or two in a cool area inside to fully open. Warm water and recutting of the stem can help this along.

Open sunflowers are still totally fine to harvest, but they may have a shorter vase life or be more susceptible to damage in transport.

Tips:

Direct seeding is easy but be prepared to troubleshoot pests damaging seedings before maturity. Look up easy ways to control pests at the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources website ipm.ucanr.edu/PMG/menu.homegarden.html

Harvest in the morning after the dew has dried as there is more water stored in the plant. An evening harvest means there will be more stored carbohydrates in the plant, which is a small boost to vase life. Heat of the day harvest is possible, but be ready to recut and rehydrate sunflowers, and allow time for stems to cool from outside temperatures to indoor.

Change water frequently for cut flowers every 2-3 days.

Sterilize buckets and tools for harvest and storage.

Sunflowers do better with 1 teaspoon of bleach per gallon of water over the use of floral preservative.

Plant more than you think you will need, as everyone else will want some too.

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, June 17, 8 to 11 a.m. the Visalia Farmers’ Market in the southwest parking lot at Sequoia Mall; or at 11 a.m. at the Backyard Beekeeping Talk at Tulare Public Library. You can also contact them at 559-684-3325, or visit their web site at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.

This column is not a news article but the gardening advice and opinion of the writer, and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.