Caring for Citrus Trees

After all of those improvements, I was excited about the bumper crop of lovely, golden lemons developing. Imagine my dismay when I discovered dozens of the small fruit hanging in the tree with split skins! What happened? To investigate, I went straight to the Local Gardening section of the Tulare-Kings UC Master Gardener website: ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners. This site contains a wealth of useful information on gardening and yard care. I quickly learned that fruit splitting in citrus is sometimes seen in the fall after a hot, dry summer. Drought stress may be the cause, and some varieties, especially thin-skinned citrus (like Meyer lemons) are more susceptible. A heavy crop also increases the incidence.

So that was it! Corrective action enabled our tree to become more fruitful. The fruit are smaller and thinner-skinned than usual. This predisposed them to the skin splitting condition brought on by the unrelenting summer heat. Luckily, only about 20% of the lemons were affected, so there were still plenty of lemons for us to harvest.

This summer, I am paying closer attention to soil moisture to ensure the citrus trees are evenly watered during the hottest days of summer.

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, July 1, 8 to 11 a.m. the Visalia Farmers’ Market in the southwest parking lot at Sequoia Mall. You can also contact them at 559-684-3325, or visit their web site at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.

