Cacti and Succulents for the Indoors

We all enjoy having beautiful plants indoors and outdoors, but with our busy schedules; plants can be the last things on our mind. We buy them, forget to water them, and then replace them when they die or may give up growing plants completely. Sound familiar? Then, succulents and cacti might be the solution.

Cactus is a succulent plant that can store moisture, but not all succulents are cactus. Succulents do not belong to any one plant family, but are represented in nearly thirty different ones. Cacti can be easily identified. With rare exceptions, they do not have leaves. Most, but not all, cacti have spines and bristles. They may have long hair or a wooly covering instead. Since nature has provided them with built-in “storage tanks”, they can be under watered for weeks at a time.