Caterpillars, Worms, and Their Damage

1. Take a closer look

First, consider the extent of the damage to the plant. Don’t forget that caterpillars and worms will eventually turn into some of our most important pollinators: butterflies and moths. Of course, you don’t want your entire plant or veggie crop to be consumed, but in our eco-conscious gardening world, it’s wise to consider tolerating the damage.

2. Hand picking

If you are noticing extensive damage to you plant, first try handpicking. Early morning is best, when the worms are most likely to be active. Many worms are small and their color blends into the plant, making them hard to find. Sometimes a spray of water causes them to wriggle, which will attract your notice.

3. Chemical control

Don’t reach for chemicals immediately, but only if your plant is in danger of defoliation, or if your veggies are so damaged you can’t enjoy them. Please avoid broad spectrum insecticides that will also damage beneficial bugs like bees, lacewings, and ladybugs.

Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies kurstaki (Btk) is a microbial insecticide that kills only caterpillars. Usually sold under trade names such as Worm Ender or Caterpillar Killer, it’s safe to use near bees, beneficial insects, and wildlife. To be effective, it must be sprayed every 7-10 days. Bt produces a toxin in the digestive tract of caterpillars and must be consumed by the worm to be effective.

Spinosad is a naturally occurring organism synthetically manufactured and sold under several trade names. Spinosad works by contact with the insect and more effectively by ingestion as insects feed on the foliage.

4. Natural enemies

Predators of caterpillars include birds, spiders, parasitic wasps, assassin bugs, lacewings, and predaceous ground beetles. Planting herbs such as parsley and coriander, or flowers such as sweet alyssum provides a habitat for these predatory insects. Setting out a feeder or birdhouse near the plants you want to protect will encourage birds to pick up a worm for a snack.

Remember that handpicking and natural enemies often provide sufficient control. Use insecticides only when damage is intolerable and nonchemical methods haven’t worked. For more information and pictures of the various caterpillars, visit tinyurl.com/3968ktut.

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, July 15, 8 to 11 a.m. the Visalia Farmers’ Market in the southwest parking lot at Sequoia Mall. You can also contact them at 559-684-3325, or visit their web site at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.