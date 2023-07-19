Bees in the Garden

Less well known are native bees, of which there are over 1,000 species in California. These include sweat bees, squash bees, mason bees, mining bees, carpenter bees, leafcutter bees, digger bees, bumblebees and cuckoo bees, among others. Native bees are solitary, thus they do not have a hive to protect, and are rarely aggressive toward humans. They also are active pollinators who are less susceptible to disease than honeybees. Native bees are adapted to local climate, soils and plants, and most do not resemble honey bees in size or coloration. UC Berkeley has an urban bee lab online with detailed information on bees: www.helpabee.org.

About one third of our agricultural crops require pollination to develop into the food we eat. Pollination is necessary for them to set seed and fruit. Some crops, such as apples, peaches, plums, almonds, blueberries, watermelon, cantaloupe and squash, are directly dependent on insect pollination. Indirectly dependent crops are grown from seeds resulting from insect pollination. Examples are carrots, onions and alfalfa for dairy cows. Crop yields and quality will be improved with the assistance of bees in strawberries, peppers, eggplant and grapes. Tomatoes don’t require pollinators, but the fruit size will be much larger with the assistance of bumblebees.

Honey, which is a very beneficial (and tasty!) food for us, is made by honeybees and collected and processed by beekeepers. The honey takes on the flavor of the flowers the bees visited— orange blossom, clover, wildflowers, alfalfa or herbs.