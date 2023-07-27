Garden Tips for August

August can be a light work month in the garden. Continue to repair water leaks and keep up with warm season weeds. August is also perfect for the following tasks:

Planting: This is the big month to plant seeds for cool season vegetables such as Asian greens, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, leek, lettuce, pea, spinach, and Swiss chard. You can also direct-seed another crop of beans. You can plant some ornamentals, but it will be a lot easier on you and them if you wait until fall.

Maintaining: Citrus requires even steady moisture during these hot months and must be watered regularly. Other plants, like many California native, Mediterranean, and desert-origin species can manage on less water. Let your low-water-use plants, many of which are our spring-blooming sage, ceanothus, manzanita, and lupine, rest during the summer. However, if you wisely added narrow-leaf milkweed (Asclepias fascicularis) to your garden, you may be noticing it in full bloom or producing seeds vigorously. Many milkweed species love summer weather. If you didn’t see monarch caterpillars on your milkweed, don’t be discouraged. I’ve seen them as late as September. Don’t worry about aphids, red milkweed bug or other insects on your milkweed; it can handle it. And you don’t want to destroy monarch eggs by going after pest insects.