Focus 2020

Now it happened as they went that He entered a certain village; and a certain woman named Martha welcomed Him into her house. And she had a sister called Mary, who also sat at Jesus’ feet and heard His word. But Martha was distracted with much serving, and she approached Him and said, “Lord, do You not care that my sister has left me to serve alone? Therefore, tell her to help me.” And Jesus answered and said to her, “Martha, Martha, you are worried and troubled about many things. But one thing is needed, and Mary has chosen that good part, which will not be taken away from her.”

Mary chose the good part and it was not going to be taken from her. Now before we are too hard on Martha, the truth is that most people have been guilty of allowing the cares of this world to crowd in and take our attention from the Lord. Even in our service to the Lord, a person can become overwhelmed with the work and miss the presence of God available to them in that moment. In all of her busyness and distress, Martha missed the fact that Jesus, the God of the universe, was sitting in her living room. The difference between the two women was that Mary recognized the presence of God and gave him all her attention.

When was the last time you sat at the feet of Jesus? I want to challenge all who may be reading this to make room for the presence of God in your life today. Allow His spirit to be your guide and sanctuary from a world that would overwhelm and distract. If you do not know Jesus in this way, you can know him today. I invite you to put your trust in Him.

Mandy Nevarez is one of the pastors at New Life Assembly of God. Prays Together is a rotating column between the pastors of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church as well as the Lemon Cove Presbyterian Church.

