Letter: Never too late to change—even after ALS

Dear Editor,

On Saturday, January 25, eighty people gathered in the dining room at the Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation center to observe one of their residents, Pam Thompson, be baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

For Jehovah’s Witnesses, baptism is a public display that one has dedicated him or herself to serve God and involves complete immersion in water. This would present unique challenges in the case of Pam Thompson.

Pam, 65, has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which attacks the motor neurons in the spinal cord and lower brain. Thus Pam is unable to eat, move, or speak without assistance. She communicates through a speech-generating device called Tobii, which tracks her eye movement across a virtual keyboard. Breathing has become difficult for her, so she must rest in the same upright position 24 hours a day.

Due to the potential risks involved, the directors and attorneys of Lindsay Gardens had their objections. Even her family members who are also Jehovah’s Witnesses expressed their concerns. But Pam would not be deterred: “I don’t feel complete unless I get baptized. I don’t care what anyone else thinks.”

But why this tenacious determination to get baptized? While ALS affects the brain’s ability to control muscle movement, it does not affect one’s mental faculties. Pam is completely sound in mind when she says, “I’m happier than I’ve been in years.” She adds, “I have never felt more loved and part of something so huge.”