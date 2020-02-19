Sharing the Faith

By Zachary Ludden

There was a Christian man who worked in the oil fields in Northern Alaska. It was a rough environment, full of drinking and cursing. A traveling preacher came through the place and made contact with the Christian man. He asked the man, “How does everyone here get along with you being Christian, while they are not?” “Easy!” Replied the man. “I just don’t tell them I’m a Christian.”

Think about it…do the people in our social circles know about our faith?

Is it something that we show through our actions? Even more so, is it something that we talk about? If the answer is no, then why not?

Here are a few reasons why we should share our faith with others:

Because Jesus commanded it. In Matthew 28, right before Jesus ascends into heaven, he has a final command for his disciples. These were his last recorded words to them: “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely, I am with you always, to the very end of the age” (Matthew 28: 19-20 NIV).

Jesus didn’t say, “Go and do good works that might make them think that you are Christians.” He didn’t say, “Go and hide your faith in these troubled times.” No. He said, “Go and make disciples.” We as Christians are to actively share our faith, not just by doing good things, but by actually sharing the good news of the Gospel with others.