Sharing the Faith

By Zachary Ludden
There was a Christian man who worked in the oil fields in Northern Alaska. It was a rough environment, full of drinking and cursing. A traveling preacher came through the place and made contact with the Christian man. He asked the man, “How does everyone here get along with you being Christian, while they are not?” “Easy!” Replied the man. “I just don’t tell them I’m a Christian.”
Think about it…do the people in our social circles know about our faith?
Is it something that we show through our actions? Even more so, is it something that we talk about? If the answer is no, then why not?
Here are a few reasons why we should share our faith with others:
Because Jesus commanded it. In Matthew 28, right before Jesus ascends into heaven, he has a final command for his disciples. These were his last recorded words to them: “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely, I am with you always, to the very end of the age” (Matthew 28: 19-20 NIV).
Jesus didn’t say, “Go and do good works that might make them think that you are Christians.” He didn’t say, “Go and hide your faith in these troubled times.” No. He said, “Go and make disciples.” We as Christians are to actively share our faith, not just by doing good things, but by actually sharing the good news of the Gospel with others.
Because of a love for others. Imagine you had the cure for cancer—you’d want to share it with the world, right? If you didn’t, you would probably be known as a pretty terrible person, a person who doesn’t have a love and compassion for other people.
In a similar way, sin is a cancer in the world. James 1:14-14 says, “But each person is tempted when they are dragged away by their own evil desire and enticed. Then, after desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, gives birth to death.” Sin is a disease that leads to death. We as Christians have the cure. Jesus Christ, God’s own son was sent to live a perfect life and then sacrifice himself as the payment for the sins we have committed. How could we not share this cure?
Zachary Ludden is the youth pastor at the Church of Christ. He may be reached by calling 559-592-2909.
Prays Together is a rotating column between the pastors of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church as well as the Lemon Cove Presbyterian Church.
This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.