Behind the Mask

At the third encounter, I pulled up to the store and glanced at the car next to me. I saw a woman who had just pulled up wearing a mask and gloves. I got out of my car, wearing my mask, walked up to the doors of the store and I smiled at her. She shouted, “oh Marla!” It gripped me to tears. I had not seen this woman in a few years. She was a friend of my parents and as long as I can remember, one of the first things she would always say to me was, “look at that beautiful smile.” This time she stated, “I recognize that beautiful smile, it’s in your eyes.” I needed to hear this today of all days! Proverbs 17:22 says, “a joyful heart is good medicine” and Proverbs15:13, “a joyful heart puts a smile on your face.”

Studies by the Mayo Clinic state that the health benefits of smiling are: “1.) It boosts your mood and leads to increasing positive thoughts. 2.) It lowers blood pressure and acts as a stress reliever. Smiling when you’re feeling happy or not, helps your body deal with stressful situations more effectively. 3.) Stronger immune function and pain relief. Laughter, which begins with a smile, and positive thoughts, releases signaling molecules to your brain that fight stress and illness. Laughter causes your body to release its own natural painkillers. 4.) Better relationships- keeping a smile on your face helps create stronger, healthier social bonds. 5.) Longer life, the key to longer life is right under our nose.

We have so many great reasons to smile! Like the old gospel song says, “Smile awhile and give your face a rest.” My prayer for us as we go forward is that we remember the impact that a smile can have on our lives and those we encounter. Blessings!

