Prays Together: A Christian Approach to Living with COVID-19

In Matthew chapter 22, beginning in verse 36 we read the following exchange between Jesus and an expert in the Jewish law. “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?’ Jesus replied, ‘“Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the law and the Prophets hang on these two commands.”

Love God with all that you are, and love your neighbor as yourself. Within Christianity these two commands are incontrovertible, and even outside of it at least the second command seems like a pretty fantastic idea. So then, how do we live out these two commands and be good, Christlike people in the midst of the pandemic?

Ultimately, it’s pretty simple. Loving God and loving our neighbor tell us to do the same thing: care for the vulnerable by doing all that is reasonably possible to prevent the virus from spreading to them. And accomplishing this is surprisingly easy.

The most recent studies show that the coronavirus we are dealing with is primarily infectious through medium-sized moisture droplets breathed out by people who are infected. And these moisture droplets can be almost entirely contained by wearing a mask. Yes, the virus itself can pass through a mask, but those medium sized droplets that are the primary means of infection cannot.

You see, wearing a mask isn’t about you. It’s not about protecting yourself. It’s about protecting those around you should you be infected and not know it. Wearing a mask is about loving your neighbor. Wearing a mask is the easiest act of heroism any of us can do.

Now I know that many of us are frustrated by what we see as an illegal abuse of power by different people in our government. Many see the executive orders requiring masks in a public place as unconstitutional. And this may be entirely right. But why should a politician’s potential abuse of power stop us from loving our neighbors? Go, file the lawsuit. And do it while wearing a mask. Do it as an act of love, because loving God and others is the greatest commandment.

Ian Hodge is pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Lemon Cove. He may be reached by calling 559-597-2249.

Prays Together is a rotating column between the pastors of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church as well as the Lemon Cove Presbyterian Church.

– This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.