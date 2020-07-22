Prays Together: Change

In our nation, and also globally, everyone is experiencing dramatic changes due to the recent health crisis, and other social and economic factors. These changes have impacted our culture in many ways, and there has been a broad range of responses to these critical changes. With all of that has come a division that makes us vulnerable as a people. Somehow, the idea has formulated that if we disagree, we no longer care for each other. This is a tragedy. We do not need to have the same response to a crisis to still be able to maintain common decency and a commitment to love our neighbors, no matter how different we may be.

God does not need to change. He is without flaw. However, as humans, when we stop changing, we stop growing. If I were to stop listening to my fellow human beings and show empathy, even when I do not agree, then I would be part of the problem. God wants to use this time of dramatic change to help us truly learn to love one another, the way he loves us; and he promises we will not be faulted for it. I believe it is time to make a stand to allow God to change our hearts in love and unify us as a people, especially as a nation. In this process of commitment God is changing me, and he can change us as a culture, too. The disciples asked Jesus, “What is the greatest commandment?” Jesus replied, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and love your neighbor as yourself.” He said, “In these the law is fulfilled.”

I am certainly speaking to my Christian brothers and sisters, but I am also speaking to all people, nationalities, colors and backgrounds, whatever they may be. Let us make a commitment today to be kind to one another, especially those who are at odds with us. It was the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who said it best, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

I implore you today, whoever is reading this, to make a stand with me for love, for kindness and compassion; and let God heal our divisions and our nation.

Mandy Nevarez is one of the pastors at New Life Assembly of God. Prays Together is a rotating column between the pastors of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church as well as the Lemon Cove Presbyterian Church.

– This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.