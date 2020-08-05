Prays Together: Christ Is Listening

There’s a flip side to these words, “Go ahead, I’m listening.” When I open my Bible to read, that should be my heart attitude. I need to quiet my heart (turn off the TV, silence my cell phone) and say to Him, “Go ahead, I’m listening.” He longs for us to wait on Him, to listen to Him. He has all the wisdom we need. We just need to be quiet enough to listen.

Here’s another song. It’s fits in perfectly with the first one. It’s called “He Is Able.”

You’re probably unfamiliar with the tune to this, but google it (or ask Siri) and you’ll find it.

“He is able more than able / To accomplish what concerns me today / He is able more than able / To handle anything that comes my way / He is able more than able / To do much more than I could ever dream / He is able more than able / To make me what He wants me to be.”

In Ephesians 3:20-21 we find these great words: “Now to him who is able to do far more abundantly than all that we ask or think, according to the power at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, forever and ever. Amen.”

So, knowing that He is able to do “far more abundantly than all we ask or think,” take the words to this second song and make them into a prayer. Remember, the Lord says, “Go ahead, I’m listening.” Cast all your cares on Him, knowing that He is able to take care of what concerns you today! Go ahead, He is listening!

Jean Newman is a worship leader at the First Presbyterian Church in Exeter and in Lindsay.

Prays Together is a rotating column between the pastors of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church as well as the Lemon Cove Presbyterian Church.

– This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.