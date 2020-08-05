Prays Together: Christ Is Listening

Those of you that have cell phones know that there’s a magic little person that lives in there; mine is named “Siri.” There’s a way you can ask Siri for help, either by saying “Hey Siri” or just hitting a certain button. The other night I had been praying and set my phone down. As I did so I unintentionally summoned Siri. These words popped up on my screen, “Go ahead, I’m listening.” You know, that’s what the Lord says to us when we go to Him with our cares, our burdens, and our worries, and He listens!
We all need someone to talk to. 1 Peter 5:7 says, “Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you.” There’s a simple chorus I learned several years ago but find myself singing more and more these days. It’s called the “Cares Chorus.”
“I cast all my cares upon You. / I lay all of my burdens down at Your feet. / And anytime that I don’t know what to do / I will cast all my cares upon You.”
In the book of Hebrews, we find this invitation, “Let us come boldly to the throne of our gracious God. There we will receive his mercy, and we will find grace to help us when we need it most” (Hebrews 4:16).
There’s a flip side to these words, “Go ahead, I’m listening.” When I open my Bible to read, that should be my heart attitude. I need to quiet my heart (turn off the TV, silence my cell phone) and say to Him, “Go ahead, I’m listening.” He longs for us to wait on Him, to listen to Him. He has all the wisdom we need. We just need to be quiet enough to listen.
Here’s another song. It’s fits in perfectly with the first one. It’s called “He Is Able.”
You’re probably unfamiliar with the tune to this, but google it (or ask Siri) and you’ll find it.
“He is able more than able / To accomplish what concerns me today / He is able more than able / To handle anything that comes my way / He is able more than able / To do much more than I could ever dream / He is able more than able / To make me what He wants me to be.”
In Ephesians 3:20-21 we find these great words: “Now to him who is able to do far more abundantly than all that we ask or think, according to the power at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, forever and ever. Amen.”
So, knowing that He is able to do “far more abundantly than all we ask or think,” take the words to this second song and make them into a prayer. Remember, the Lord says, “Go ahead, I’m listening.” Cast all your cares on Him, knowing that He is able to take care of what concerns you today! Go ahead, He is listening!
Jean Newman is a worship leader at the First Presbyterian Church in Exeter and in Lindsay.
Prays Together is a rotating column between the pastors of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church as well as the Lemon Cove Presbyterian Church.
