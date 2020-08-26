Prays Together: A Pure Heart

If you’ve ever gone shopping for a ring, earrings, or a necklace, the salesperson may have tried to sell you something made of pure gold. That means it is 24k gold, which is 99.999% gold! That’s gold that is unmixed with anything else. For comparison, 14k gold is 25% silver, 17% copper, and 58% gold. Meanwhile, 10k gold is only 41% gold. 10k gold and 14k gold look pretty much the same, but when you see 24k gold you can see the difference. It’s not mixed with anything else.

What Jesus is saying is, “Blessed are those with unmixed hearts.” Another way we could say that is, “Blessed are those with integrity.” The root word for integrity is the same word as the mathematical term, integer. An integer is a whole number, and specifically not a fraction. Many of us, however, have hearts that we try to divide fractionally, which could also be called “compartmentalization.” That’s when we break our hearts up into parts and say that this part of my heart is for my career, this part is for my home life, this part is my spiritual side, and this is my social life. We act one way in church; one way at home; and another way when we hang out with friends. We picture our life broken up into all these parts. But that’s not how Jesus described it in that verse!

The idea of integrity is the idea of purity. It’s the idea of wholeness, not fraction. It’s the idea that every part of our lives would be used to serve God. We would have hearts that would be the same whether we’re in church or out with our friends. When you’re at church you should be the same person there that you are in every other part of your life because God is a part of your whole life! There is integrity in your heart; not hypocrisy.

Only you and God know your heart. No one else knows what is going on inside, but He always does. No matter what you’ve done, it’s never too late to get a pure heart.

