Prays Together: Immanuel Is Enough

As I’ve been reading through the book of Isaiah again, Isaiah 7 has been standing out in my mind a lot lately. To fully understand the book of Isaiah, one must also understand the history of Israel. Roughly 200 years before Isaiah, Israel was at its highest point. It can be argued that Israel enjoyed being one of the most powerful nations ever during Solomon’s rule. However, Israel would divide itself into two kingdoms, and have plenty of turmoil. The Southern Kingdom was Judea. Judea’s kings came from the line of David. It was David’s line that would produce the promised Messiah.

In Isaiah 7 a young man named Ahaz became the king of Judea. Almost immediately during his rule, two kingdoms planned to wage war against Ahaz and place a puppet king in his place. God sent Isaiah to Ahaz to give him the good news that the conspiracy would not come to pass. From those words given to Ahaz came a verse you’ve probably heard around Christmas time, but the season is always right for the Gospel. That verse is Isaiah 7:14, which says, “Therefore the Lord Himself will give you sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear son, and shall call his name Immanuel.”

In the Hebrew, Immanuel literally means, “with us God,” or “God with us.” This prophecy was fulfilled with the birth of Jesus Christ. He is God made man. God coming to dwell with us. God coming to save us. “God with us.” Ahaz may have thought, “What can a boy born of virgin do to help me win a war?” Similarly, we may think, “What does Christ’s death and resurrection have to do with our current events?” Everything! Everything rests in Jesus. We forget what security we have in Christ. We forget that this world is not our home, but that Jesus is preparing a place for us in His new creation. God has given us the most important gift of all; Himself. He is with us. He will get us through all the struggles of this present world. Our lives may change in this world. However, we can rest assured that God’s promises for us have not changed.

Joel Luckemeyer is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church. He may be reached by calling 559-592-4070.

Prays Together is a rotating column between the pastors of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church as well as the Lemon Cove Presbyterian Church.

–This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.