Prays Together: God’s Security

“And I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God’s love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow—not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love. No power in the sky above or in the earth below—indeed, nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39, NLT).

These two verses Paul lists ten things that cannot separate us from God’s love. Whether it be death, life, angels, demons, fears for today, worrying about tomorrow, the powers of hell, the sky above, the earth below, or all creation, nothing can sever us from God’s love.

(I’ve always loved Max Lucado’s book on Romans titled, In the Grip of Grace: He Will Love You Forever; it’s a great description of Paul’s letter to the Romans and a book I recommend you read.)

In Franklin Graham’s autobiography, Rebel with a Cause, he reveals his crazy lifestyle as a young man smoking and drinking lots of whiskey. In an article with the Citizen Times, Franklin Graham reflected on his rebellious years and talked about his relationship with his father, Billy Graham. “I remember my father saying, ‘Franklin, your mother and I love you very much, and we want you to know that no matter what you do in life, no matter where you go, our home will always be your home.’”

We too should be assured that our Father’s home will always be our home. No matter where we go or what we do, He’ll always be ready to welcome us home because He loves us unconditionally.

